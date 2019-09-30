Elie was waived for the purpose of reassignment by the Sabres on Monday.

Elie played 16 games with the big club last year and recorded just one point, and he's being used in a checking role with 30 hits in that span. The 24-year-old still has plenty of time to develop into a modest offensive threat, however, and he should line up in a top-six role with AHL Rochester if he clears waivers.