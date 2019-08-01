Elie inked a one-year, two-way contract with Buffalo on Thursday.

After appearing in 72 games with the Stars in 2017-18, Elie was limited to a mere 16 NHL contests last year. Given the two-way nature of his deal, the winger is unlikely to see a significant uptick in opportunities, especially following the additions of Marcus Johansson and Jimmy Vesey.

