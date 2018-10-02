Sabres' Remi Elie: Now property of Buffalo
Elie was claimed off waivers by the Sabres -- via the Stars -- on Tuesday.
Elie was Dallas' second-round (40th overall) pick from the 2013 draft. He has plenty of untapped potential, and the winger's one-way contract should allow him to remain at the top level, though Buffalo could always waive him if he doesn't pan out. Elie has produced 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) over 90 NHL games.
