Sabres' Remi Elie: Placed on second line
Elie was moved to Buffalo's second line, and is scheduled to be in the lineup for Thursday's game against Ottawa.
Elie has only suited up for three games thus far, while watching the others from the press box. He's only been played in the bottom six since being claimed off waivers from the Stars, but appears set to play alongside Casey Mittelstadt and Sam Reinhart on the second line. This would be a big boon to Elie's fantasy value if he can hang on to that spot.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.