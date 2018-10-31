Elie was moved to Buffalo's second line, and is scheduled to be in the lineup for Thursday's game against Ottawa.

Elie has only suited up for three games thus far, while watching the others from the press box. He's only been played in the bottom six since being claimed off waivers from the Stars, but appears set to play alongside Casey Mittelstadt and Sam Reinhart on the second line. This would be a big boon to Elie's fantasy value if he can hang on to that spot.