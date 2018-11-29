Elie took part in Saturday's win in Detroit as well as Tuesday's win over San Jose.

Elie has mainly served as a healthy scratch for the Sabres, only appearing in six games thus far. Prior to appearing in Saturday's game, he hadn't played since Nov. 1. He's being used on the fourth line, and hasn't found the scoresheet yet. He has nine hits, which is the extent of the other category coverage he's brought.