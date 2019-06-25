Sabres' Remi Elie: Sabres extend QO
Elie received a qualifying offer from Buffalo on Tuesday.
Claimed off waivers at the beginning of last season, Elie was unable to carve out a regular role with Buffalo, picking up just a single assist over 16 appearances. Before suiting up for the Sabres, Elie spent the better part of two seasons in Dallas, collecting 21 points in 90 games with the Stars.
