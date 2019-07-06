Sabres' Remi Elie: Seeking arbitration
Elie filed for salary arbitration Friday.
Elie didn't see much action with Buffalo last season as he only managed one assist over 16 appearances. The 24-year-old spent most of the 2018-19 season with AHL Rochester, where he accrued eight goals and six assists over 25 regular-season games.
