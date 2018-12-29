Elie has played in the Sabres' past three games.

Often a healthy scratch, Elie has found himself in the lineup as of late. He's only appeared in 11 games, with one assist standing next to a goose egg in the scoring column the year. His strongest asset comes in the form of hits, where he has 19. Elie is not likely to help much in any regard, but at least he has the chance to redeem himself now that he's out of the press box for the time being.