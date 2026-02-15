Fiddler-Schultz scored three goals in AHL Rochester's 7-4 loss to Utica on Sunday.

Fiddler-Schultz has scored five goals over his last six games, though Sunday marked his first multi-point effort since Jan. 3. The 23-year-old forward now has career highs in goals (15) and points (27) this season, surpassing the 13 goals and 26 points he put up in 51 regular-season appearances as an AHL rookie in 2024-25. He still needs to find a bit more offense before he'll be an NHL option.