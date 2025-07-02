Fiddler-Schultz secured a two-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres on Wednesday.

Fiddler-Schultz put up decent numbers last season with AHL Rochester, notching 13 goals and 13 helpers in 51 regular-season tilts. The 23-year-old center went undrafted out of the WHL, but apparently has shown the Sabres enough over the last two years to warrant an entry-level deal. While his new contract will allow him to suit up for Buffalo, it's likely the Alberta native spends the bulk of 2025-26 in the minors.