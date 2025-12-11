Fiddler-Schultz scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Rochester's 6-1 win over Belleville on Wednesday.

Fiddler-Schultz has six points over his last eight outings. The 23-year-old forward is up to 11 points in 25 appearances for the American this year. That's a little worse than his 26-point effort in 51 regular-season contests last season. He's not currently expected to be in the mix for a call-up to Buffalo any time soon.