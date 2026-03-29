Fiddler-Schultz scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Rochester's 5-3 loss to Syracuse on Saturday.

Fiddler-Schultz has three goals and three assists over his last six games. For the season, he's up to 36 points over 61 appearances. He's shown a little growth after putting up 26 points in 51 regular-season outings a year ago, but the Sabres' strong performance in 2025-26 hasn't afforded him a chance to get to the NHL yet.