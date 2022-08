Sheahan signed a one-year, $950,000 contract with the Sabres on Wednesday.

Sheahan spent last season with the Kraken, posting 17 points in 69 contests in a bottom-six role. The 30-year-old previously played with the Sabres in 2020-21, logging 13 points in 53 contests. His deal is two-way, so while he'll get a $100,000 raise at the NHL level, it doesn't come with any additional job security.