Sheahan (upper body) had three shots and was plus-1 while winning seven of 10 faceoffs in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Sheahan had missed the previous two games with his injury but was back Sunday on Buffalo's fourth line with fellow veterans Tobias Rieder and Cody Eakin. The 29-year-old Sheahan is searching for his first goal since March 9 and will take a 19-game drought into Tuesday's game against Boston.