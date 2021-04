Sheahan (undisclosed) did not play in the third period of Tuesday's game versus the Bruins, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Sheahan was hit by Nick Ritchie in the second period of the contest. He came back after that, but was unable to keep going after the second intermission. It's unclear what exactly is ailing Sheahan, but more information should be available prior to Thursday's game in Washington.