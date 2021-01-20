Sheahan went to the locker room in the third period of Tuesday's game versus the Flyers after taking a puck to the face, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Sheahan was injured late in the third period, giving him little chance of returning to the contest. The severity of Sheahan's injury is unknown. The 29-year-old has worked in a bottom-six role this year -- if he's unable to play Friday versus the Capitals, Tage Thompson or Kyle Okposo (undisclosed) could be options to enter the lineup.