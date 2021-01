Sheahan agreed to terms on a one-year, $700,000 deal with Buffalo on Friday.

Sheahan was brought into camp on a PTO and was quickly able to convince team brass to keep him around for the long haul. The 2010 21st overall pick should serve primarily as a penalty killer and will likely feature on the wing given the club's depth down the middle after acquiring Eric Staal and Cody Eakin in the offseason.