Sheahan will attend Buffalo's training camp on a professional tryout offer.

Sheahan appeared in 66 games with the Oilers last season, picking up 15 points while averaging 12:48 of ice time, 2:21 of which came shorthanded, per contest. The nine-year vet is a faceoff and penalty-killing specialist, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him earn a bottom-six role with the Sabres during training camp, but either way, he won't produce enough offense to warrant fantasy consideration this year.