Sheahan delivered an assist Wednesday in a 6-1 win over the Flyers.

Sheahan notched a helper in back-to-back games against the Flyers, with the third-line grinder making the most out of his limited ice time. The Sabres snapped a horrendous 18-game losing skid thanks in part to Sheahan, but he's inconsistent at best due to his role as a penalty-killing specialist.