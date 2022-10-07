site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Sabres' Riley Sheahan: Not skating Friday
RotoWire Staff
Sheahan (undiscloed) is not at practice Friday, per Joe Yerdon.
This is not the first practice this week that Sheahan has missed. Consider the depth forward day-to-day.
