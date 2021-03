Sheahan scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Sheahan was a healthy scratch Sunday versus the Islanders, but that appears to have reignited his offense. He had gone five games without a goal before sitting out. Sheahan has only four points, 14 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 23 appearances this season. He usually plays in a bottom-six role, but he saw second-line work in Tuesday's contest.