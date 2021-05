Sheahan produced an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Penguins.

Sheahan set up Drake Caggiula's opening tally just 2:45 into the game. The 29-year-old Sheahan is up to 13 points, 41 shots on net and a minus-8 rating in 52 contests. He's mainly served as a fourth-line center, which hasn't led to many chances for offense on a heavily outmatched Sabres team.