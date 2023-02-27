Buffalo acquired Stillman from Vancouver on Monday in exchange for forward Josh Bloom.
Stillman has supplied five assists, 29 shots on goal, 34 blocks and 52 hits in 32 games this season. He will provide the Sabres with some depth on the back end. Stillman could compete with Jacob Bryson or Kale Clague for playing time.
More News
-
Canucks' Riley Stillman: Adds helper Thursday•
-
Canucks' Riley Stillman: Collects assist in defeat•
-
Canucks' Riley Stillman: Healthy scratched•
-
Canucks' Riley Stillman: Supplies pair of assists•
-
Canucks' Riley Stillman: Gets on scoresheet with helper•
-
Canucks' Riley Stillman: Pointless streak continues•