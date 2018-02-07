Lehner stopped 29 of 33 shots during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Anaheim.

The Swede entered with a .976 save percentage and 0.76 GAA through his previous four starts, so this was an underwhelming outing, and especially since Anaheim was also playing its second road game in consecutive nights. Lehner continues to be more a victim of circumstance than anything. However, with an 11-20-7 record, .913 save percentage and 2.83 GAA for the campaign, there's not a lot of fantasy upside.