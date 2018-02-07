Sabres' Robin Lehner: Allows four in loss to Ducks
Lehner stopped 29 of 33 shots during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Anaheim.
The Swede entered with a .976 save percentage and 0.76 GAA through his previous four starts, so this was an underwhelming outing, and especially since Anaheim was also playing its second road game in consecutive nights. Lehner continues to be more a victim of circumstance than anything. However, with an 11-20-7 record, .913 save percentage and 2.83 GAA for the campaign, there's not a lot of fantasy upside.
More News
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Confirmed for Tuesday start•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Sharp but loses goalie duel•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Between the pipes Saturday•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Back to losing ways•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Starting in net Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Makes 30 saves for second straight shutout•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...