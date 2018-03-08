Sabres' Robin Lehner: Allows goal in relief Wednesday
Lehner stopped 18 of 19 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Flames after replacing Chad Johnson midway through the second period.
The 26-year-old has been the Sabres' No. 1 goalie in name only lately, splitting the workload equally with Johnson and managing a dreadful 3.78 GAA and .887 save percentage in his last eight games prior to Wednesday. Lehner will likely get the nod in net Thursday on the road against his former club, the Senators, but he'll need more than a solid period and a half to become a trustworthy fantasy option again.
More News
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Surrenders four in loss to Panthers•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Between pipes Friday•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Rough third period leads to loss•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Looking to stave off Capitals again•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Stop 35 in win•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Draws road assignment against Wings•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...