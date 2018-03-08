Lehner stopped 18 of 19 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Flames after replacing Chad Johnson midway through the second period.

The 26-year-old has been the Sabres' No. 1 goalie in name only lately, splitting the workload equally with Johnson and managing a dreadful 3.78 GAA and .887 save percentage in his last eight games prior to Wednesday. Lehner will likely get the nod in net Thursday on the road against his former club, the Senators, but he'll need more than a solid period and a half to become a trustworthy fantasy option again.