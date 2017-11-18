Sabres' Robin Lehner: Allows three in loss to Wings
Lehner saved 30 of 33 shots during Sunday's 3-1 loss to Detroit.
The 26-year-old Swede entered with a discouraging 2-3-1 record, .892 save percentage and 3.52 GAA through his previous six outings, so this was another disappointing outing. Lehner is probably talented enough to provide better fantasy results, but the Sabres are a mess offensively (league-low 1.9 goals per 60 minutes at five-on-five) and own the fifth worst Corsi For percentage (46.9) in the league. It's just not a favorable setup. He can't be started confidently outside of soft matchups.
More News
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: In goal Friday•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Stops 40 in 5-4 overtime defeat•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Receives starting nod in Pittsburgh•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Concedes twice in defeat•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Tipped for Friday's home start•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Stops 24 to beat Caps•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...