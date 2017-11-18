Lehner saved 30 of 33 shots during Sunday's 3-1 loss to Detroit.

The 26-year-old Swede entered with a discouraging 2-3-1 record, .892 save percentage and 3.52 GAA through his previous six outings, so this was another disappointing outing. Lehner is probably talented enough to provide better fantasy results, but the Sabres are a mess offensively (league-low 1.9 goals per 60 minutes at five-on-five) and own the fifth worst Corsi For percentage (46.9) in the league. It's just not a favorable setup. He can't be started confidently outside of soft matchups.