Lehner will stop pucks Sunday afternoon against the Flyers, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Lehner got yanked from his last start after allowing six goals on 17 shots to the Wild, but head coach Phil Housley has enough confidence to stick him back out there, and rightly so. In his five games before that matchup, Lehner posted a .933 save percentage, but his squad lacked offensive support and left him with a 2-1-2 record in that span. No team is scoring less goals (2.2 goals per game) than the Sabres this campaign, so even when Lehner is hot, his fantasy value can remain suspect.