Lehner will command the crease Tuesday as the home starter versus the Red Wings, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Technically he's Bufallo's top netminder, but he hasn't exactly acted the part, having posted a 3.29 GAA and .894 save percentage with just one regulation victory through six appearances. Indeed, even with his topping the Bruins his last time out, Lehner surrendered four goals on 31 shots in the contest. There will be safer options in goal on Tuesday's 11-game slate.