Sabres' Robin Lehner: Back to losing ways
Lehner gave up two goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Devils.
This game was evenly played, as both teams finished with 28 shots. However, New Jersey backup Keith Kinkaid gave up just one goal while the Devils were able to beat Lehner twice before potting an empty-netter. This result is nothing new for the Swedish netminder, whose record is a dreadful 11-19-6. The momentum Lehner built up with consecutive shutouts before the All-Star break is quickly evaporating.
More News
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Starting in net Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Makes 30 saves for second straight shutout•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: In net Thursday•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Gets back in win column with shutout•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Will defend net Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Gets yanked for second time in three starts•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...