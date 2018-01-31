Lehner gave up two goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Devils.

This game was evenly played, as both teams finished with 28 shots. However, New Jersey backup Keith Kinkaid gave up just one goal while the Devils were able to beat Lehner twice before potting an empty-netter. This result is nothing new for the Swedish netminder, whose record is a dreadful 11-19-6. The momentum Lehner built up with consecutive shutouts before the All-Star break is quickly evaporating.