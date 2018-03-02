Sabres' Robin Lehner: Between pipes Friday
Lehner will defend the net against the Panthers in Miami on Friday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Lehner has allowed three or more goals in six of his last seven starts in goal, owning a 2-3-2 record to go along with a 3.74 GAA and an .890 save percentage over that span. He will attempt to break that trend Friday, facing a Panthers club riding a four-game winning streak.
