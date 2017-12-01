Lehner will guard the cage at home against Pittsburgh on Friday, Bill Hoppe of the Times Herald reports.

Lehner was given the day off from practice Thursday, but is set to return to the crease in Friday's matchup. The netminder has struggled of late with a 1-6-1 record in his previous eight outings along with a 2.82 GAA. The Swede's eight-game rough patch includes a five-goal defeat at the hands of the Penguins in which the opponents fired an impressive 45 shots on goal. No doubt, Lehner will be hoping his defensemen can cut down on the number of opportunities for Sidney Crosby and company.