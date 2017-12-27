Lehner will tend the twine against the Islanders on Thursday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Lehner has been subpar of late, as he has logged a 4-8-3 record in his last 15 outings, along with a 2.61 GAA and .922 save percentage. Unfortunately for the netminder, he is behind the league's worst offense (2.17 goals per game), which isn't helping his cause. If the 26-year-old wants to walk away with the win Wednesday, he will have to be nearly perfect.