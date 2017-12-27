Sabres' Robin Lehner: Between pipes Wednesday
Lehner will tend the twine against the Islanders on Thursday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Lehner has been subpar of late, as he has logged a 4-8-3 record in his last 15 outings, along with a 2.61 GAA and .922 save percentage. Unfortunately for the netminder, he is behind the league's worst offense (2.17 goals per game), which isn't helping his cause. If the 26-year-old wants to walk away with the win Wednesday, he will have to be nearly perfect.
