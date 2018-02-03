Sabres' Robin Lehner: Between the pipes Saturday
Lehner will start in the home net Saturday against the Blues, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Although Lehner's numbers, on the whole, this season aren't overly impressive, he has compiled a solid streak in goal recently. He has allowed just two total goals over his last three efforts and returns to the cage after a game off Thursday. He will stave off shots from a Blues club that sat mid-pack in the league in goals per game (2.82) during January.
More News
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Back to losing ways•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Starting in net Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Makes 30 saves for second straight shutout•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: In net Thursday•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Gets back in win column with shutout•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Will defend net Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...