Lehner will start in the home net Saturday against the Blues, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Although Lehner's numbers, on the whole, this season aren't overly impressive, he has compiled a solid streak in goal recently. He has allowed just two total goals over his last three efforts and returns to the cage after a game off Thursday. He will stave off shots from a Blues club that sat mid-pack in the league in goals per game (2.82) during January.