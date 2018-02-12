Sabres' Robin Lehner: Burned for five goals in loss
Lehner allowed five goals on 27 shots in Sunday's loss to the Avalanche.
Lehner has lost four of his last five games and things are only going to get worse with star forward Jack Eichel (ankle) on the shelf. The netminder's lackluster play of late has brought his save percentage down to .910 on the season, as he's managed just 12 wins in 42 appearances. With Buffalo continuing to struggle, it's hard to justify playing Lehner in most fantasy settings.
