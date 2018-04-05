Sabres' Robin Lehner: Campaign essentially over
Lehner (lower body) will not travel to Florida for games against the Lightning and Panthers, respectively, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
This effectively closes out Lehner's 2017-18 campaign with him having made 50 starts and 53 total appearances. Lehner posted a 14-26-9 record to go along with a 3.01 GAA and .908 save percentage. Those are pedestrian numbers when stacked against the league average among No. 1 netminders, but it's worth noting that the Swede did pitch a career-high three shutouts. It will be interesting to see what the pending restricted free-agent's next deal will look like this summer.
