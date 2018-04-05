Lehner (lower body) will not travel to Florida for games against the Lightning and Panthers, respectively, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

This effectively closes out Lehner's 2017-18 campaign with him having made 50 starts and 53 total appearances. Lehner posted a 14-26-9 record to go along with a 3.01 GAA and .908 save percentage. Those are pedestrian numbers when stacked against the league average among No. 1 netminders, but it's worth noting that the Swede did pitch a career-high three shutouts. It will be interesting to see what the pending restricted free-agent's next deal will look like this summer.