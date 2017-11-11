Sabres' Robin Lehner: Concedes twice in defeat
Lehner stopped 27 of 29 shots in a 4-1 loss Friday to Florida.
It's not often that a goaltender has a good night when the opponent puts four goals on the board, but half of Florida's goals came with Lehner pulled for the extra skater as Buffalo sought the game-tying goal. While he was between the pipes, he did a solid job, posting a .931 save percentage in the contest and giving the Sabres a chance to win.
