Lehner stopped 27 of 29 shots in a 4-1 loss Friday to Florida.

It's not often that a goaltender has a good night when the opponent puts four goals on the board, but half of Florida's goals came with Lehner pulled for the extra skater as Buffalo sought the game-tying goal. While he was between the pipes, he did a solid job, posting a .931 save percentage in the contest and giving the Sabres a chance to win.