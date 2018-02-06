Lehner will be between the posts for Tuesday evening's game against the Ducks, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Despite a 2-2-0 record, Lehner has actually looked very sharp of late, posting an impressive .976 save percentage and allowing just three goals total over the last four games. The goalie's inability to consistently get wins lies in the lack of goal support he gets from the team in front of him, as the Sabres offense has put up just four goals over the last three contests. Lehner will attempt to pull out a win against an Anaheim squad that has dropped three straight games itself.