Sabres' Robin Lehner: Confirmed for Tuesday start
Lehner will be between the posts for Tuesday evening's game against the Ducks, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Despite a 2-2-0 record, Lehner has actually looked very sharp of late, posting an impressive .976 save percentage and allowing just three goals total over the last four games. The goalie's inability to consistently get wins lies in the lack of goal support he gets from the team in front of him, as the Sabres offense has put up just four goals over the last three contests. Lehner will attempt to pull out a win against an Anaheim squad that has dropped three straight games itself.
More News
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Sharp but loses goalie duel•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Between the pipes Saturday•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Back to losing ways•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Starting in net Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Makes 30 saves for second straight shutout•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: In net Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...