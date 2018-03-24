Lehner will start in goal Saturday night against the Rangers in New York.

Previous reports indicated that Linus Ullmark would get the start, but the official team source is actually pointing to Lehner in this matchup against a Rangers club that averages three goals per game in the Big Apple. This will be Lehner's first start since he experienced a 34-save loss to the Maple Leafs on March 15.

