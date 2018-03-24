Sabres' Robin Lehner: Confirmed to start Saturday
Lehner will start in goal Saturday night against the Rangers in New York.
Previous reports indicated that Linus Ullmark would get the start, but the official team source is actually pointing to Lehner in this matchup against a Rangers club that averages three goals per game in the Big Apple. This will be Lehner's first start since he experienced a 34-save loss to the Maple Leafs on March 15.
More News
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Returns Friday as backup goalie•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Unavailable for Wednesday's contest•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Dealing with minor injury•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Gives up four Thursday•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Faces Leafs on Thursday•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Tough luck loser against Vegas•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...