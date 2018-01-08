Lehner is considered day-to-day with an upper-body malady.

Lehner was absent from practice Monday, per John Vogl of The Buffalo News, after taking a puck to the neck Sunday versus the Flyers. In the event the netminder is unable to play against the Jets on Tuesday, Chad Johnson figures to defend the cage with the recently recalled Linus Ullmark in the backup role.

