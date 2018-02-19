Sabres' Robin Lehner: Dealing with lower-body malady
Lehner is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
After giving up four goals on 30 shots to the Kings on Saturday, Lehner was given the hook. Now it appears as though coach Phil Housley may not have pulled him from the game simply due to his poor performance, but rather due to injury. The news effectively rules the netminder out against Washington on Monday, but leaves the door open for Thursday's clash with Detroit. In the meantime, Linus Ullmark has been called up from AHL Rochester and figures to serve as the backup behind Chad Johnson.
