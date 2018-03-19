Sabres' Robin Lehner: Dealing with minor injury
Lehner is "banged up" according to coach Phil Housley and is considered day-to-day, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Lehner was likely going to miss out on a few starts after the team recalled Linus Ullmark from the minors anyway, so the club is likely being extra cautious with the 26-year-old. After recording his first 20-plus win season last year, the netminder has just 14 victories in 2017-18, which will no doubt factor into Buffalo's contract offer this summer.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...