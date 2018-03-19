Lehner is "banged up" according to coach Phil Housley and is considered day-to-day, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Lehner was likely going to miss out on a few starts after the team recalled Linus Ullmark from the minors anyway, so the club is likely being extra cautious with the 26-year-old. After recording his first 20-plus win season last year, the netminder has just 14 victories in 2017-18, which will no doubt factor into Buffalo's contract offer this summer.