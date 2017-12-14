Lehner will patrol the crease for Thursday's clash with the Flyers, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Lehner has just three wins in his previous 13 outings, no doubt due to the 2.78 GAA he has recorded over that stretch. It certainly doesn't help that the Sabres are fielding the league's worst offense -- a paltry 2.16 goals per game -- along with the second lowest conversion rate on the power play (13.3 percent). With so little scoring support, Lehner would need to be nearly perfect -- which he hasn't been -- in order to earn a victory.