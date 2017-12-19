Lehner will start in goal for Tuesday night's matchup with the Bruins, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Lehner sees a lot of the Bruins, as Tuesday's game will represent his 19th career start against them, his most starts against any team. His career splits have seen him post a 4-10-3 record to go with a .920 save percentage and 2.43 GAA against the team from Boston, and this particular matchup could be a tough one for the Swedish goalie -- the Bruins have seemed to find their groove offensively recently, averaging 3.75 goals per game in December.