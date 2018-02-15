Lehner will guard the visiting goal Thursday against the Senators, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Lehner's recent showings in goal have been less than inspiring, as he's allowed three goals or more in each of his last three starts. He will attempt to buck that trend Thursday, squaring off against a Senators club averaging just 2.64 goals per game this season.

