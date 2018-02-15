Sabres' Robin Lehner: Defending net Thursday
Lehner will guard the visiting goal Thursday against the Senators, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Lehner's recent showings in goal have been less than inspiring, as he's allowed three goals or more in each of his last three starts. He will attempt to buck that trend Thursday, squaring off against a Senators club averaging just 2.64 goals per game this season.
More News
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Burned for five goals in loss•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Starting against the Avalanche•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Stops 26 in 4-3 win over Isles•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Looking to finally solve Isles•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Allows four in loss to Ducks•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Confirmed for Tuesday start•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...