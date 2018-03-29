Sabres' Robin Lehner: Draws home assignment against Wings
Lehner will be the home starter versus Detroit on Thursday, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.
He'll be eager to put his last start behind him, having allowed four goals on 12 shots before getting pulled from a road match against the Rangers last Saturday. While his next opponent only has two wins in the past 10 games, it's worth noting that the Red Wings actually beat a strong Penguins team 5-2 in their latest outing, and Lehner will still need to bring is A-game in this next one.
