Lehner (hip) has been confirmed to start in Thursday's road game against the Red Wings, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Swede didn't dress for Monday's loss to the Capitals, but he's all systems go for this road contest against a Detroit team ranked 27th in scoring at 2.59 goals per game. Lehner only has 12 wins in 44 games, so hopefully you've been lining up alternatives for some of the tougher matchups.