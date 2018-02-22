Sabres' Robin Lehner: Draws road assignment against Wings
Lehner (hip) has been confirmed to start in Thursday's road game against the Red Wings, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The Swede didn't dress for Monday's loss to the Capitals, but he's all systems go for this road contest against a Detroit team ranked 27th in scoring at 2.59 goals per game. Lehner only has 12 wins in 44 games, so hopefully you've been lining up alternatives for some of the tougher matchups.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...