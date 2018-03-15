Lehner will be in goal for match against their hated rivals, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.

This will be Lehner's fourth straight start and the Sabres' first game since March 10. Lehner's career 3-3 record and .902 save percentage against the Leafs isn't anything to write home about, but he's been very good in his past three games with just five goals allowed and a .943 save percentage. The Sabres will need all the help they can get from Lehner, who will be without top scorer Jack Eichel (ankle) and Kyle Okposo (concussion). Auston Matthews (shoulder) will likely be a game-time decision, and if he plays Lehner's job will certainly be more difficult.