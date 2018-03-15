Sabres' Robin Lehner: Faces Leafs on Thursday
Lehner will be in goal for match against their hated rivals, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.
This will be Lehner's fourth straight start and the Sabres' first game since March 10. Lehner's career 3-3 record and .902 save percentage against the Leafs isn't anything to write home about, but he's been very good in his past three games with just five goals allowed and a .943 save percentage. The Sabres will need all the help they can get from Lehner, who will be without top scorer Jack Eichel (ankle) and Kyle Okposo (concussion). Auston Matthews (shoulder) will likely be a game-time decision, and if he plays Lehner's job will certainly be more difficult.
More News
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Tough luck loser against Vegas•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Preparing for tough Vegas team•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Stops 37 in shootout win•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Gets start in Ottawa•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Allows goal in relief Wednesday•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Surrenders four in loss to Panthers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...