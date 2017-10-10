Sabres' Robin Lehner: Flawless in relief
Lehner stopped all nine shots he faced upon stepping into Monday's 6-2 road loss to the Devils as a replacement for the struggling Chad Johnson.
This is a bit ironic, as Lehner was the one to get the hook in favor of Johnson on Saturday against the Islanders, when he allowed four goals on 16 shots. Based on these early trends, it'll be difficult to trust either tender in fantasy, but Lehner doesn't appear to be in any imminent danger of losing his hold on the No.1 job in Buffalo.
