Sabres' Robin Lehner: Gets back in win column with shutout
Lehner stopped all 33 shots he faced to shut out the Oilers 3-0 on Tuesday.
Despite the lopsided scoreline, Lehner's team held a minuscule 34-33 edge in shots, so the Swedish goaltender had to be at the top of his game to keep one from getting by him. This was a much-needed strong performance coming on the heels of six consecutive appearances without a win for Lehner, who had held the opposition to fewer than three goals only once in that stretch.
More News
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Will defend net Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Gets yanked for second time in three starts•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Suiting up for matinee against Stars•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Takes competitive loss Thursday•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Gets the nod•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Slated for backup duties Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...