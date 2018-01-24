Lehner stopped all 33 shots he faced to shut out the Oilers 3-0 on Tuesday.

Despite the lopsided scoreline, Lehner's team held a minuscule 34-33 edge in shots, so the Swedish goaltender had to be at the top of his game to keep one from getting by him. This was a much-needed strong performance coming on the heels of six consecutive appearances without a win for Lehner, who had held the opposition to fewer than three goals only once in that stretch.