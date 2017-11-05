Sabres' Robin Lehner: Gets chased early Saturday
Lehner gave up three goals on seven shots in Saturday's 5-1 rout at the hands of the Stars.
The up-and-down season continues for Lehner who sported a pretty paltry 2.94 GAA and .905 save percentage before Saturday's blowout. The good news for the Swedish netminder is that his understudy didn't fare much better and he should continue to get plenty of chances to turn things around, but it is not going well for Lehner (or the Sabres in general) at the moment, so he's a risky fantasy play.
